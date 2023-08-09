Seiya Suzuki Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Mets - August 9
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 5:25 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Seiya Suzuki -- with an on-base percentage of .220 in his past 10 games, 107 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the New York Mets, with David Peterson on the mound, on August 9 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Mets.
Seiya Suzuki Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 9, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mets Starter: David Peterson
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Looking to place a prop bet on Seiya Suzuki? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Seiya Suzuki At The Plate
- Suzuki is batting .249 with 15 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 40 walks.
- Suzuki has picked up a hit in 56 of 90 games this year, with multiple hits 21 times.
- He has gone deep in eight games this year (8.9%), homering in 2.3% of his trips to the dish.
- In 27 games this year (30.0%), Suzuki has picked up an RBI, and in eight of those games (8.9%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 36 games this season (40.0%), including five multi-run games (5.6%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Seiya Suzuki Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|48
|.230
|AVG
|.266
|.317
|OBP
|.337
|.329
|SLG
|.435
|10
|XBH
|16
|3
|HR
|6
|19
|RBI
|18
|43/19
|K/BB
|55/21
|2
|SB
|3
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mets pitching staff ranks 14th in the league.
- The Mets' 4.41 team ERA ranks 18th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs allowed (138 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Mets will send Peterson (3-7) to the mound to make his 13th start of the season. He is 3-7 with a 5.65 ERA and 69 strikeouts through 65 1/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last appeared on Friday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he tossed three scoreless innings while giving up one hit.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 5.65, with 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in 18 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .300 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.