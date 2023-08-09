Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees (59-55) will visit Luis Robert and the Chicago White Sox (46-69) at Guaranteed Rate Field on Wednesday, August 9, with a start time of 8:10 PM ET.

The White Sox are listed as +100 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the favorite Yankees (-120). The total is 9 runs for this contest (with -115 odds to hit the over and -105 odds to go under).

White Sox vs. Yankees Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, August 9, 2023

Wednesday, August 9, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Probable Pitchers: Luis Severino - NYY (2-6, 7.74 ERA) vs Mike Clevinger - CHW (4-5, 3.72 ERA)

White Sox vs. Yankees Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

White Sox vs. Yankees Betting Trends and Insights

The Yankees have won 40, or 58.8%, of the 68 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Yankees have a 37-24 record (winning 60.7% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -120 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from New York, based on the moneyline, is 54.5%.

The Yankees were the moneyline favorite for four of their last 10 games, and they finished 2-2 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), New York and its opponents combined to hit the over four times.

The White Sox have won in 26, or 34.2%, of the 76 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The White Sox have a win-loss record of 22-42 when favored by +100 or worse by bookmakers this year.

The White Sox have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Chicago and its opponents are 2-8-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

White Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 24th 3rd

