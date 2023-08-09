Wednesday's game between the New York Yankees (59-55) and Chicago White Sox (46-69) squaring off at Guaranteed Rate Field has a projected final score of 5-3 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Yankees, so expect a tight matchup. The game will begin at 8:10 PM ET on August 9.

The probable starters are Luis Severino (2-6) for the Yankees and Mike Clevinger (4-5) for the White Sox.

White Sox vs. Yankees Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

White Sox vs. Yankees Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Yankees 5, White Sox 4.

Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Yankees

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

White Sox Performance Insights

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have a record of 4-6.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Chicago and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total two times.

The White Sox have had a spread listed in one of their past 10 contests and have covered every time.

The White Sox have come away with 26 wins in the 76 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Chicago has a win-loss record of 22-42 when favored by +100 or worse by bookmakers this year.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the White Sox have a 50% chance of walking away with the win.

Averaging 4.1 runs per game (470 total), Chicago is the 24th-highest scoring team in the majors.

The White Sox have the 24th-ranked ERA (4.61) in the majors this season.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

White Sox Schedule