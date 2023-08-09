White Sox vs. Yankees Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 9
Wednesday's game between the New York Yankees (59-55) and Chicago White Sox (46-69) squaring off at Guaranteed Rate Field has a projected final score of 5-3 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Yankees, so expect a tight matchup. The game will begin at 8:10 PM ET on August 9.
The probable starters are Luis Severino (2-6) for the Yankees and Mike Clevinger (4-5) for the White Sox.
White Sox vs. Yankees Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
- Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
White Sox vs. Yankees Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Yankees 5, White Sox 4.
Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Yankees
- Total Prediction: Under 9 runs
White Sox Performance Insights
- In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have a record of 4-6.
- In its last 10 games with an over/under, Chicago and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total two times.
- The White Sox have had a spread listed in one of their past 10 contests and have covered every time.
- The White Sox have come away with 26 wins in the 76 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- Chicago has a win-loss record of 22-42 when favored by +100 or worse by bookmakers this year.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the White Sox have a 50% chance of walking away with the win.
- Averaging 4.1 runs per game (470 total), Chicago is the 24th-highest scoring team in the majors.
- The White Sox have the 24th-ranked ERA (4.61) in the majors this season.
White Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 4
|@ Guardians
|L 4-2
|Mike Clevinger vs Logan Allen
|August 5
|@ Guardians
|W 7-4
|Michael Kopech vs Noah Syndergaard
|August 6
|@ Guardians
|W 5-3
|Jesse Scholtens vs Xzavion Curry
|August 7
|Yankees
|W 5-1
|Dylan Cease vs Gerrit Cole
|August 8
|Yankees
|L 7-1
|Touki Toussaint vs Clarke Schmidt
|August 9
|Yankees
|-
|Mike Clevinger vs Luis Severino
|August 11
|Brewers
|-
|Michael Kopech vs Corbin Burnes
|August 12
|Brewers
|-
|Jesse Scholtens vs Brandon Woodruff
|August 13
|Brewers
|-
|Dylan Cease vs Freddy Peralta
|August 15
|@ Cubs
|-
|Touki Toussaint vs Jameson Taillon
|August 16
|@ Cubs
|-
|Mike Clevinger vs Kyle Hendricks
