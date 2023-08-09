Yan Gomes Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Mets - August 9
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 5:25 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The Chicago Cubs, including Yan Gomes (hitting .263 in his past 10 games, with four doubles, a home run, a walk and six RBI), take on starter David Peterson and the New York Mets at Citi Field, Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) in his last game against the Mets.
Yan Gomes Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 9, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mets Starter: David Peterson
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Looking to place a prop bet on Yan Gomes? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Yan Gomes At The Plate
- Gomes has 12 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 12 walks while hitting .272.
- Gomes has picked up a hit in 64.1% of his 78 games this season, with multiple hits in 19.2% of them.
- In 10.3% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 3.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Gomes has driven in a run in 32 games this season (41.0%), including 10 games with more than one RBI (12.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 27 games this season (34.6%), including multiple runs in five games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Yan Gomes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|40
|.273
|AVG
|.271
|.306
|OBP
|.314
|.432
|SLG
|.442
|11
|XBH
|12
|4
|HR
|5
|22
|RBI
|22
|29/6
|K/BB
|28/6
|0
|SB
|1
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The Mets pitching staff is 14th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mets' 4.41 team ERA ranks 18th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs allowed (138 total, 1.2 per game).
- Peterson (3-7) gets the starting nod for the Mets in his 13th start of the season. He's put together a 5.65 ERA in 65 1/3 innings pitched, with 69 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Friday against the Baltimore Orioles, the lefty tossed three scoreless innings while surrendering one hit.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 5.65, with 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in 18 games this season. Opponents have a .300 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.