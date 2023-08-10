There are three contests on today's WNBA schedule, including the Minnesota Lynx playing the Indiana Fever.

Today's WNBA Games

The Indiana Fever take on the Minnesota Lynx

The Lynx take to the home court of the Fever on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: Bally Sports

Fubo Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

IND Record: 7-22

7-22 MIN Record: 14-15

14-15 IND Stats: 79.8 PPG (ninth in WNBA), 85.1 Opp. PPG (12th)

79.8 PPG (ninth in WNBA), 85.1 Opp. PPG (12th) MIN Stats: 79.9 PPG (eighth in WNBA), 84.6 Opp. PPG (10th)

Players to Watch

IND Key Player: Aliyah Boston (14.8 PPG, 8.0 RPG, 2.2 APG)

Aliyah Boston (14.8 PPG, 8.0 RPG, 2.2 APG) MIN Key Player: Napheesa Collier (21.9 PPG, 8.0 RPG, 2.5 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: -3

-3 MIN Odds to Win: -163

-163 IND Odds to Win: +135

+135 Total: 162.5 points

The Phoenix Mercury host the Connecticut Sun

The Sun look to pull off an away win at the Mercury on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBC Sports Networks

Fubo Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

PHO Record: 8-20

8-20 CON Record: 21-7

21-7 PHO Stats: 77.6 PPG (12th in WNBA), 83.5 Opp. PPG (sixth)

77.6 PPG (12th in WNBA), 83.5 Opp. PPG (sixth) CON Stats: 83.9 PPG (fourth in WNBA), 78.0 Opp. PPG (first)

Players to Watch

PHO Key Player: Brittney Griner (18.0 PPG, 6.7 RPG, 2.1 APG)

Brittney Griner (18.0 PPG, 6.7 RPG, 2.1 APG) CON Key Player: Alyssa Thomas (14.8 PPG, 10.1 RPG, 8.2 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: -8

-8 CON Odds to Win: -385

-385 PHO Odds to Win: +290

+290 Total: 160.5 points

The Seattle Storm play host to the Atlanta Dream

The Dream hit the road the Storm on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBA TV

Fubo Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

SEA Record: 7-21

7-21 ATL Record: 15-13

15-13 SEA Stats: 78.5 PPG (11th in WNBA), 84.5 Opp. PPG (ninth)

78.5 PPG (11th in WNBA), 84.5 Opp. PPG (ninth) ATL Stats: 83.7 PPG (fifth in WNBA), 84.7 Opp. PPG (11th)

Players to Watch

SEA Key Player: Jewell Loyd (24.3 PPG, 4.5 RPG, 3.5 APG)

Jewell Loyd (24.3 PPG, 4.5 RPG, 3.5 APG) ATL Key Player: Rhyne Howard (17.6 PPG, 4.5 RPG, 3.3 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: -5.5

-5.5 ATL Odds to Win: -228

-228 SEA Odds to Win: +183

+183 Total: 165.5 points

