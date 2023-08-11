The field is shrinking at the Western & Southern Open, with Alexander Zverev heading into a quarterfinal versus Adrian Mannarino. Zverev is +1200 (fifth-best odds in the field) to win it all at Lindner Family Tennis Center.

Zverev at the 2023 Western & Southern Open

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: August 11-20

August 11-20 Venue: Lindner Family Tennis Center

Lindner Family Tennis Center Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Court Surface: Hard

Zverev's Next Match

After getting past Daniil Medvedev 6-4, 5-7, 6-4, Zverev will face Mannarino in the quarterfinals on Friday, August 18 at 7:00 PM ET.

Alexander Zverev Grand Slam Odds

US Open odds to win: +1400

Western & Southern Open odds to win: +1200

Zverev Stats

In the Round of 16, Zverev won 6-4, 5-7, 6-4 versus Medvedev on Thursday.

Through 17 tournaments over the past year, Zverev has won once, and his record is 33-16.

Zverev is 8-7 on hard courts over the past 12 months.

Through 49 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), Zverev has played 25.0 games per match. He won 53.8% of them.

On hard courts, Zverev has played 15 matches over the past 12 months, and 27.4 games per match.

Over the past 12 months, Zverev has been victorious in 25.2% of his return games and 82.6% of his service games.

On hard courts, Zverev, over the past 12 months, has claimed 80.5% of his service games and 18.4% of his return games.

