Christopher Morel Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Blue Jays - August 11
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 9:29 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Christopher Morel -- .176 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the Toronto Blue Jays, with Jose Berrios on the hill, on August 11 at 7:07 PM ET.
He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his previous game against the Mets.
Christopher Morel Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Looking to place a prop bet on Christopher Morel? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Christopher Morel At The Plate
- Morel is hitting .264 with 12 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs and 27 walks.
- Morel has reached base via a hit in 46 games this season (of 72 played), and had multiple hits in 16 of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in 25.0% of his games this season, and 6.1% of his trips to the dish.
- In 45.8% of his games this year, Morel has driven in at least one run. In 14 of those games (19.4%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- He has scored in 39 games this year, with multiple runs eight times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Christopher Morel Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|35
|.265
|AVG
|.264
|.313
|OBP
|.358
|.508
|SLG
|.543
|15
|XBH
|16
|8
|HR
|10
|32
|RBI
|22
|51/10
|K/BB
|46/17
|3
|SB
|1
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Blue Jays pitching staff ranks fourth in the league.
- The Blue Jays have a 3.73 team ERA that ranks No. 1 among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Blue Jays rank 18th in baseball in home runs surrendered (140 total, 1.2 per game).
- Berrios (9-7) is going for his 10th win when he gets the starting nod for the Blue Jays in his 24th start of the season. He has a 3.38 ERA in 136 2/3 innings pitched, with 129 strikeouts.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday against the Boston Red Sox, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 29-year-old's 3.38 ERA ranks 19th, 1.191 WHIP ranks 27th, and 8.5 K/9 ranks 35th among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.