Cody Bellinger -- batting .421 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the Toronto Blue Jays, with Jose Berrios on the hill, on August 11 at 7:07 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Mets.

Cody Bellinger Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023

Friday, August 11, 2023 Game Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET Stadium: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos

José Berríos TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Cody Bellinger? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Cody Bellinger At The Plate

Bellinger leads Chicago in OBP (.377) and total hits (104) this season.

Among the qualifying batters in MLB play, his batting average ranks fourth, his on-base percentage ranks 16th, and he is eighth in the league in slugging.

Bellinger has gotten a hit in 64 of 84 games this season (76.2%), including 29 multi-hit games (34.5%).

In 16 games this season, he has gone deep (19.0%, and 4.8% of his trips to the dish).

In 44.0% of his games this year, Bellinger has notched at least one RBI. In 11 of those games (13.1%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

In 58.3% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 15 games with multiple runs (17.9%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Cody Bellinger Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 39 .335 AVG .318 .386 OBP .367 .576 SLG .520 23 XBH 13 9 HR 8 33 RBI 23 28/14 K/BB 28/13 11 SB 6

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings