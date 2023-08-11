The Toronto Blue Jays will send a hot-hitting George Springer to the plate against the Chicago Cubs and Cody Bellinger, who has been on a tear in recent games, when the clubs square off on Friday at 7:07 PM ET.

Cubs vs. Blue Jays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, August 11, 2023

Time: 7:07 PM ET

TV Channel: Apple TV+

Location: Toronto, Ontario

Venue: Rogers Centre

Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cubs' 139 home runs rank 12th in Major League Baseball.

Fueled by 343 extra-base hits, Chicago ranks ninth in MLB with a .420 slugging percentage this season.

The Cubs' .256 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking eighth in MLB.

Chicago has scored the fifth-most runs in baseball this season with 582.

The Cubs have an on-base percentage of .334 this season, which ranks fourth in the league.

The Cubs rank 22nd in strikeouts per game (9.1) among MLB offenses.

Chicago strikes out 8.4 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 22nd in MLB.

Chicago has the 16th-ranked ERA (4.22) in the majors this season.

The Cubs have a combined WHIP of 1.285 as a pitching staff, which ranks 17th in MLB.

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher

Javier Assad heads to the mound for the Cubs to make his third start of the season, seeking his second win.

The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Atlanta Braves, throwing 3 2/3 innings and giving up two earned runs.

Assad has two starts of five or more innings this season in two chances. He averages 2.7 innings per outing.

He has finished 10 appearances without allowing an earned run in 20 chances this season.

Cubs Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cubs Starter Opponent Starter 8/5/2023 Braves W 8-6 Home Javier Assad Bryce Elder 8/6/2023 Braves W 6-4 Home Justin Steele Charlie Morton 8/7/2023 Mets L 11-2 Away Drew Smyly Kodai Senga 8/8/2023 Mets W 3-2 Away Jameson Taillon Carlos Carrasco 8/9/2023 Mets L 4-3 Away Kyle Hendricks David Peterson 8/11/2023 Blue Jays - Away Javier Assad José Berríos 8/12/2023 Blue Jays - Away Justin Steele Chris Bassitt 8/13/2023 Blue Jays - Away Jameson Taillon Hyun-Jin Ryu 8/15/2023 White Sox - Home Jameson Taillon Touki Toussaint 8/16/2023 White Sox - Home Kyle Hendricks Mike Clevinger 8/18/2023 Royals - Home - -

