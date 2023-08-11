Player prop bet odds for Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Nico Hoerner and others are listed when the Toronto Blue Jays host the Chicago Cubs at Rogers Centre on Friday at 7:07 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Cubs vs. Blue Jays Game Info

When: Friday, August 11, 2023 at 7:07 PM ET

Friday, August 11, 2023 at 7:07 PM ET Where: Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs

Nico Hoerner Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Hoerner Stats

Hoerner has 124 hits with 21 doubles, four triples, eight home runs, 32 walks and 58 RBI. He's also stolen 26 bases.

He has a slash line of .277/.335/.395 on the year.

Hoerner will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is batting .222 with four walks.

Hoerner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Mets Aug. 9 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Mets Aug. 8 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 1 at Mets Aug. 7 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Braves Aug. 6 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 1 vs. Braves Aug. 5 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0

Cody Bellinger Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Bellinger Stats

Cody Bellinger has collected 104 hits with 18 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 27 walks. He has driven in 56 runs with 17 stolen bases.

He's slashing .327/.377/.550 so far this year.

Bellinger Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Mets Aug. 9 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Mets Aug. 8 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Mets Aug. 7 3-for-3 0 0 2 3 0 vs. Braves Aug. 6 2-for-3 2 0 1 3 1 vs. Braves Aug. 5 2-for-3 2 0 1 3 1

Bet on player props for Nico Hoerner, Cody Bellinger or other Cubs players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Toronto Blue Jays

José Berríos Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Berrios Stats

The Blue Jays' Jose Berrios (9-7) will make his 24th start of the season.

He has earned a quality start 12 times in 23 starts this season.

Berrios has eight starts in a row of five innings or more.

In 23 appearances this season, he has finished four without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this year, the 29-year-old ranks 19th in ERA (3.38), 27th in WHIP (1.191), and 35th in K/9 (8.5).

Berrios Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Red Sox Aug. 5 5.2 6 3 3 6 0 vs. Angels Jul. 30 6.0 6 1 1 6 2 at Dodgers Jul. 24 5.0 5 2 2 3 4 vs. Padres Jul. 19 6.0 4 2 2 9 4 vs. Diamondbacks Jul. 14 5.1 7 1 1 4 1

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Javier Assad's player props with BetMGM.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Guerrero Stats

Guerrero has put up 117 hits with 24 doubles, 18 home runs and 45 walks. He has driven in 69 runs with four stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .267/.342/.445 so far this season.

Guerrero has recorded a base hit in four games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .286 with two doubles and a walk.

Guerrero Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Guardians Aug. 10 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Guardians Aug. 9 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Guardians Aug. 8 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Guardians Aug. 7 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Red Sox Aug. 5 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0

George Springer Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Springer Stats

George Springer has 18 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs, 40 walks and 46 RBI (115 total hits). He's also swiped 13 bases.

He has a .259/.326/.399 slash line on the season.

Springer brings a seven-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last 10 games he is hitting .395 with four doubles, a home run, four walks and five RBI.

Springer Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Guardians Aug. 10 2-for-4 0 0 0 3 1 at Guardians Aug. 9 3-for-4 1 1 1 6 0 at Guardians Aug. 8 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Guardians Aug. 7 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 at Red Sox Aug. 6 2-for-5 1 0 1 4 0

Bet on player props for Vladimir Guerrero Jr., George Springer or other Blue Jays players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.