Elvis Andrus Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Brewers - August 11
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Elvis Andrus -- with a slugging percentage of .545 in his past 10 games, including six extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Corbin Burnes on the hill, on August 11 at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he collected three RBI (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the Yankees.
Elvis Andrus Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Elvis Andrus At The Plate
- Andrus has 13 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 21 walks while batting .225.
- Andrus has gotten a hit in 40 of 77 games this year (51.9%), including 14 multi-hit games (18.2%).
- Looking at the 77 games he has played this season, he's went deep in three of them (3.9%), and in 1.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Andrus has picked up an RBI in 19.5% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 13.0% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 19 of 77 games this year, and more than once 6 times.
Elvis Andrus Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|41
|.259
|AVG
|.197
|.328
|OBP
|.263
|.328
|SLG
|.314
|6
|XBH
|11
|1
|HR
|2
|14
|RBI
|14
|24/11
|K/BB
|25/10
|4
|SB
|4
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The Brewers pitching staff ranks 16th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Brewers' 4.04 team ERA ranks 12th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Brewers rank 24th in baseball in home runs allowed (148 total, 1.3 per game).
- Burnes (9-6 with a 3.42 ERA and 141 strikeouts in 139 1/3 innings pitched) goes for his 10th win when he gets the start for the Brewers, his 24th of the season.
- The righty last pitched on Saturday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he went six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up two hits.
- The 28-year-old ranks 21st in ERA (3.42), seventh in WHIP (1.048), and 28th in K/9 (9.1) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
