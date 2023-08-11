Jeimer Candelario Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Blue Jays - August 11
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 9:27 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Jeimer Candelario -- with a slugging percentage of .694 in his past 10 games, including one home run -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the Toronto Blue Jays, with Jose Berrios on the mound, on August 11 at 7:07 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Mets.
Jeimer Candelario Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Jeimer Candelario At The Plate
- Candelario has 35 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 40 walks while hitting .277.
- Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 34th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 29th and he is 21st in slugging.
- Candelario has reached base via a hit in 70 games this season (of 108 played), and had multiple hits in 29 of those games.
- In 15.7% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 3.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Candelario has picked up an RBI in 32.4% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 14.8% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in five contests.
- In 48 of 108 games this year, he has scored, and 14 of those games included multiple runs.
Jeimer Candelario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|51
|GP
|48
|.245
|AVG
|.272
|.333
|OBP
|.351
|.452
|SLG
|.511
|26
|XBH
|22
|6
|HR
|10
|24
|RBI
|29
|43/18
|K/BB
|45/18
|1
|SB
|5
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The Blue Jays pitching staff is fourth in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Blue Jays have a 3.73 team ERA that ranks first across all league pitching staffs.
- The Blue Jays rank 18th in baseball in home runs allowed (140 total, 1.2 per game).
- Berrios goes for his 10th win when he gets the start for the Blue Jays, his 24th of the season. He is 9-7 with a 3.38 ERA and 129 strikeouts in 136 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the right-hander tossed 5 2/3 innings against the Boston Red Sox, allowing three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- This season, the 29-year-old ranks 19th in ERA (3.38), 27th in WHIP (1.191), and 35th in K/9 (8.5) among qualifying pitchers.
