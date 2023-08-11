The Chicago Cubs, including Nick Madrigal (.219 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Jose Berrios and the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, Friday at 7:07 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-0) against the Mets.

Nick Madrigal Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023

Friday, August 11, 2023 Game Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET Stadium: Rogers Centre

Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos

José Berríos TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Discover More About This Game

Nick Madrigal At The Plate

Madrigal is hitting .273 with 10 doubles, a triple, a home run and nine walks.

Madrigal has gotten a hit in 37 of 60 games this season (61.7%), with at least two hits on 13 occasions (21.7%).

He has homered in one of 60 games, and in 0.5% of his plate appearances.

In 23.3% of his games this year, Madrigal has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 8.3%.

He has scored in 21 games this year (35.0%), including five multi-run games (8.3%).

Nick Madrigal Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 26 .280 AVG .263 .347 OBP .314 .364 SLG .338 6 XBH 6 1 HR 0 8 RBI 11 10/5 K/BB 7/4 4 SB 2

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings