Nico Hoerner Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Blue Jays - August 11
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
On Friday, Nico Hoerner (.262 batting average in his past 10 games, with three doubles, a home run, five walks and an RBI) and the Chicago Cubs face the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Jose Berrios. First pitch is at 7:07 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Mets.
Nico Hoerner Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Nico Hoerner At The Plate
- Hoerner leads Chicago with a slugging percentage of .395, fueled by 33 extra-base hits.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 34th in batting average, 67th in on-base percentage, and 108th in slugging.
- Hoerner has reached base via a hit in 78 games this season (of 106 played), and had multiple hits in 35 of those games.
- In 7.5% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 1.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Hoerner has driven in a run in 34 games this season (32.1%), including 16 games with more than one RBI (15.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 47 games this year, with multiple runs 15 times.
Nico Hoerner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|57
|GP
|49
|.293
|AVG
|.257
|.355
|OBP
|.311
|.430
|SLG
|.354
|19
|XBH
|14
|6
|HR
|2
|35
|RBI
|23
|32/18
|K/BB
|34/14
|15
|SB
|11
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The Blue Jays pitching staff ranks fourth in the league with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Blue Jays' 3.73 team ERA is No. 1 among all league pitching staffs.
- The Blue Jays rank 18th in baseball in home runs allowed (140 total, 1.2 per game).
- Berrios will aim to claim his 10th win when he makes the start for the Blue Jays, his 24th of the season. He is 9-7 with a 3.38 ERA and 129 strikeouts in 136 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Saturday against the Boston Red Sox, the right-hander went 5 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 29-year-old's 3.38 ERA ranks 19th, 1.191 WHIP ranks 27th, and 8.5 K/9 ranks 35th.
