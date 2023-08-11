The Chicago White Sox, including Trayce Thompson (.393 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 79 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Corbin Burnes and the Milwaukee Brewers at Guaranteed Rate Field, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-2) against the Yankees.

Trayce Thompson Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023

Friday, August 11, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Corbin Burnes TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Trayce Thompson At The Plate

Thompson has five home runs and 17 walks while batting .167.

In 10 of 40 games this year (25.0%), Thompson has reached base safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

In 7.5% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 4.9% of his trips to the plate.

Thompson has picked up an RBI in five games this season (12.5%), with two or more RBI in three of them (7.5%).

He has scored in 11 of 40 games (27.5%), including multiple runs twice.

Trayce Thompson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 18 .162 AVG .167 .279 OBP .362 .405 SLG .333 3 XBH 2 3 HR 2 9 RBI 5 18/6 K/BB 20/10 1 SB 0

Brewers Pitching Rankings