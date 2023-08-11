On Friday, August 11 at 8:10 PM ET, the Milwaukee Brewers (62-54) visit the Chicago White Sox (47-69) at Guaranteed Rate Field. Corbin Burnes will get the call for the Brewers, while Michael Kopech will take the mound for the White Sox.

The favored Brewers have -175 moneyline odds against the underdog White Sox, who are listed at +145. The over/under is 8.5 runs for this matchup (with -115 odds on the over and -105 odds on the under).

White Sox vs. Brewers Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, August 11, 2023

Friday, August 11, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Probable Pitchers: Burnes - MIL (9-6, 3.42 ERA) vs Kopech - CHW (5-10, 4.43 ERA)

White Sox vs. Brewers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

If you're wanting to bet on the White Sox and Brewers game but want some help getting started, here's a quick breakdown. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the White Sox (+145) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they wind up winning, you'd get $24.50 back in your pocket.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Andrew Vaughn hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Discover More About This Game

White Sox vs. Brewers Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Brewers have been favored 59 times and won 34, or 57.6%, of those games.

The Brewers have gone 6-8 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -175 or shorter (42.9% winning percentage).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 63.6% chance of a victory for Milwaukee.

The Brewers went 5-5 across the 10 games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Milwaukee and its opponents combined to hit the over six times.

The White Sox have been underdogs in 77 games this season and have come away with the win 27 times (35.1%) in those contests.

The White Sox have a mark of 3-10 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by +145 or worse on the moneyline.

In 10 games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have a record of 4-6.

In the last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times.

White Sox vs. Brewers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Andrew Benintendi 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+160) 0.5 (+950) 0.5 (+250) Tim Anderson 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+825) 0.5 (+280) Luis Robert 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+165) Eloy Jiménez 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+145) Yoán Moncada 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+260)

White Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 24th 3rd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.