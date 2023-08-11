Yan Gomes Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Blue Jays - August 11
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 9:28 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Yan Gomes -- batting .263 with four doubles, a home run, a walk and six RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the Toronto Blue Jays, with Jose Berrios on the mound, on August 11 at 7:07 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) against the Mets.
Yan Gomes Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Explore More About This Game
Yan Gomes At The Plate
- Gomes has 12 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 12 walks while hitting .272.
- Gomes has recorded a hit in 50 of 78 games this year (64.1%), including 15 multi-hit games (19.2%).
- In eight games this season, he has hit a home run (10.3%, and 3.2% of his trips to the dish).
- In 32 games this year (41.0%), Gomes has picked up an RBI, and in 10 of those games (12.8%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 34.6% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 6.4%.
Yan Gomes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|40
|.273
|AVG
|.271
|.306
|OBP
|.314
|.432
|SLG
|.442
|11
|XBH
|12
|4
|HR
|5
|22
|RBI
|22
|29/6
|K/BB
|28/6
|0
|SB
|1
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.5 K/9, the fourth-best in the league.
- The Blue Jays' 3.73 team ERA is No. 1 among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs allowed (140 total, 1.2 per game).
- Berrios tries for his 10th victory when he makes the start for the Blue Jays, his 24th of the season. He is 9-7 with a 3.38 ERA and 129 strikeouts in 136 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, the righty tossed 5 2/3 innings against the Boston Red Sox, giving up three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 29-year-old ranks 19th in ERA (3.38), 27th in WHIP (1.191), and 35th in K/9 (8.5) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
