Yasmani Grandal Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Brewers - August 11
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 9:29 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
On Friday, Yasmani Grandal (.214 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the Chicago White Sox face the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Corbin Burnes. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-3 with an RBI) against the Yankees.
Yasmani Grandal Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)
Looking to place a prop bet on Yasmani Grandal? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Yasmani Grandal At The Plate
- Grandal is batting .247 with 12 doubles, eight home runs and 29 walks.
- Grandal has had a hit in 48 of 93 games this season (51.6%), including multiple hits 19 times (20.4%).
- He has homered in eight games this year (8.6%), leaving the park in 2.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Grandal has driven home a run in 22 games this year (23.7%), including more than one RBI in 8.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- He has scored in 23 games this season (24.7%), including five multi-run games (5.4%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Yasmani Grandal Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|50
|.238
|AVG
|.254
|.309
|OBP
|.332
|.349
|SLG
|.385
|8
|XBH
|12
|3
|HR
|5
|8
|RBI
|23
|26/10
|K/BB
|48/19
|0
|SB
|0
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The Brewers pitching staff is 16th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Brewers' 4.04 team ERA ranks 12th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to allow 148 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 24th in baseball).
- Burnes tries for his 10th victory when he gets the start for the Brewers, his 24th of the season. He is 9-6 with a 3.42 ERA and 141 strikeouts in 139 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, the right-hander went six innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, allowing two earned runs while surrendering two hits.
- This season, the 28-year-old ranks 21st in ERA (3.42), seventh in WHIP (1.048), and 28th in K/9 (9.1) among qualifying pitchers.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.