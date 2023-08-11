On Friday, Yasmani Grandal (.214 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the Chicago White Sox face the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Corbin Burnes. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-3 with an RBI) against the Yankees.

Yasmani Grandal Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023

Friday, August 11, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes

Corbin Burnes TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Looking to place a prop bet on Yasmani Grandal? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Yasmani Grandal At The Plate

Grandal is batting .247 with 12 doubles, eight home runs and 29 walks.

Grandal has had a hit in 48 of 93 games this season (51.6%), including multiple hits 19 times (20.4%).

He has homered in eight games this year (8.6%), leaving the park in 2.4% of his trips to the plate.

Grandal has driven home a run in 22 games this year (23.7%), including more than one RBI in 8.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

He has scored in 23 games this season (24.7%), including five multi-run games (5.4%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Yasmani Grandal Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 50 .238 AVG .254 .309 OBP .332 .349 SLG .385 8 XBH 12 3 HR 5 8 RBI 23 26/10 K/BB 48/19 0 SB 0

Brewers Pitching Rankings