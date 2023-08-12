The 2023 Women's World Cup is currently in the quarterfinals, with two game on the schedule for Saturday, August 12, as teams look to reach the semis.

Information on how to watch Saturday's Women's World Cup action is included for you.

Saturday's Women's World Cup Matches

Two matches are scheduled for Saturday. Here's the day's schedule:

Australia vs. France

Game Time: 3:00 AM ET on August 12

3:00 AM ET on August 12 TV: FOX US

FOX US

England vs. Colombia

Game Time: 6:30 AM ET on August 12

6:30 AM ET on August 12 TV: FOX US

FOX US

2023 Women's World Cup Favorites

Want to know which teams are the top dogs at the 2023 Women's World Cup? We've got the top favorites -- and the most up-to-date championship odds -- below:

England: +275

Spain: +300

Japan: +450

France: +500

Australia: +850

Netherlands: +1100

Sweden: +1100

Colombia: +2800

Norway: +5000

Switzerland: +10000

