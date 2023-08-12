After the second round of the AIG Women’s Open, Andrea Lee is in second at -5.

Andrea Lee Insights

Lee has finished below par on five occasions, completed her day bogey-free twice and finished 10 rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 13 rounds played.

She has not finished any of her last 13 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Over her last 13 rounds, Lee has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on six occasions.

Lee has posted one top-10 finish and three top-20 finishes in her past five events.

She has made three cuts in her past five tournaments.

Lee has finished within three shots of the leader in one of her past five events. During that same span, she's posted a better-than-average score three times.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 24 26 -5 264 1 16 3 5 $854,603

AIG Women’s Open Insights and Stats

In Lee's past two appearances at this tournament, she has finished among the top 20 once. Her average finish has been 24th.

Lee made the cut in each of her last two attempts at this event.

Lee finished 19th on the leaderboard in her previous appearance at this event, in 2023.

Courses on the Tour have been an average length of 7,015 yards in the past year. This event will take place on a par 72 that's 6,881 yards.

The courses that Lee has played in the past year have had an average distance of 6,567 yards, while Walton Heath Golf Club will be 6,881 yards this week.

Lee's Last Time Out

Lee was in the 84th percentile on par 3s at the Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open, with an average of 2.94 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

She finished in the 80th percentile on par 4s at the Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open, averaging 3.98 strokes on those 40 holes.

Lee shot better than 81% of the golfers at the Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open on the tournament's 16 par-5 holes, averaging 4.56 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.78.

Lee carded a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open, better than the field average of 1.5.

On the 16 par-3s at the Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open, Lee carded one bogey or worse (less than the field average of 2.6).

Lee recorded more birdies or better (six) than the field average of 4.8 on the 40 par-4s at the Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open.

In that most recent competition, Lee's par-4 performance (on 40 holes) included a bogey or worse four times (better than the field's average, 6.9).

Lee ended the Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open with a birdie or better on six par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 4.4 on the 16 par-5s.

The field at the Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open averaged 1.9 bogeys or worse on the 16 par-5s, but Lee finished without one.

AIG Women’s Open Time and Date Info

Date: August 10-12, 2023

August 10-12, 2023 Course: Walton Heath Golf Club

Walton Heath Golf Club Location: Tadworth, United Kingdom

Tadworth, United Kingdom Par: 72 / 6,881 yards

72 / 6,881 yards

All statistics in this article reflect Lee's performance prior to the 2023 AIG Women’s Open.

