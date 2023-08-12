The Chicago White Sox, including Andrew Vaughn and his .500 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Brandon Woodruff and the Milwaukee Brewers at Guaranteed Rate Field, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with an RBI) against the Brewers.

Andrew Vaughn Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023

Saturday, August 12, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Brandon Woodruff

Brandon Woodruff TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Looking to place a prop bet on Andrew Vaughn? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Andrew Vaughn At The Plate

Vaughn is batting .252 with 24 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 29 walks.

Vaughn has had a hit in 76 of 107 games this year (71.0%), including multiple hits 23 times (21.5%).

In 14.0% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 3.4% of his trips to the dish.

Vaughn has driven home a run in 41 games this season (38.3%), including more than one RBI in 14.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..

He has scored in 43 games this year (40.2%), including three multi-run games (2.8%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Andrew Vaughn Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 53 GP 54 .260 AVG .245 .332 OBP .303 .480 SLG .389 21 XBH 20 11 HR 4 32 RBI 30 36/15 K/BB 56/14 0 SB 0

Brewers Pitching Rankings