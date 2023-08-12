At +6000 as of December 31, the Chicago Bears aren't among the favorites to win the Super Bowl this season.

Watch the Bears this season on Fubo!

Bears Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC North: +400

+400 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +6000

Looking to place a futures bet on the Bears to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Chicago Betting Insights

Chicago won five games against the spread last season, failing to cover or pushing 11 times.

Last season, 10 Bears games hit the over.

Chicago ranked fifth-worst in total offense (307.8 yards per game) and fourth-worst in total defense (375.9 yards per game allowed) last season.

The Bears won just two games at home last season and one away from home.

As favorites, Chicago won every game (1-0), but went only 2-13 as the underdog.

In their division, the Bears were winless (0-6), and they were 1-11 in their conference.

Bears Impact Players

Justin Fields had 17 touchdown passes and 11 interceptions in 17 games last year, completing 60.4% of his throws for 2,242 yards (131.9 per game).

On the ground, Fields scored eight touchdowns and accumulated 1,143 yards.

In 17 games with the Panthers last season, D.J. Moore had 63 receptions for 888 yards (52.2 per game) and seven touchdowns.

On the ground with the Panthers a season ago, D'Onta Foreman scored five touchdowns a season ago and accumulated 914 yards (53.8 per game).

In 17 games, Khalil Herbert rushed for 731 yards (43.0 per game) and four TDs.

T.J. Edwards recorded 159 tackles, 10.0 TFL, two sacks, and seven passes defended in 17 games last year for the Eagles.

Bet on Bears to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

2023-24 Bears NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Packers - +6600 2 September 17 @ Buccaneers - +15000 3 September 24 @ Chiefs - +600 4 October 1 Broncos - +5000 5 October 5 @ Commanders - +8000 6 October 15 Vikings - +4000 7 October 22 Raiders - +8000 8 October 29 @ Chargers - +2500 9 November 5 @ Saints - +4000 10 November 9 Panthers - +8000 11 November 19 @ Lions - +2200 12 November 27 @ Vikings - +4000 14 December 10 Lions - +2200 15 December 17 @ Browns - +3500 16 December 24 Cardinals - +20000 17 December 31 Falcons - +8000 18 January 7 @ Packers - +6600

Odds are current as of August 12 at 5:18 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.