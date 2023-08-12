Cody Bellinger Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Blue Jays - August 12
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Cody Bellinger and his .488 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (109 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the Toronto Blue Jays and Chris Bassitt on August 12 at 3:07 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 2-for-4 in his most recent game against the Blue Jays.
Cody Bellinger Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023
- Game Time: 3:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Cody Bellinger At The Plate
- Bellinger leads Chicago with 106 hits and an OBP of .379 this season.
- Among the qualified batters in MLB, his batting average ranks fourth, his on-base percentage ranks 12th, and he is seventh in the league in slugging.
- Bellinger has gotten a hit in 65 of 85 games this year (76.5%), including 30 multi-hit games (35.3%).
- In 20.0% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 5% of his trips to the plate.
- In 44.7% of his games this season, Bellinger has notched at least one RBI. In 12 of those games (14.1%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 50 of 85 games this season, and more than once 15 times.
Cody Bellinger Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|40
|.335
|AVG
|.322
|.386
|OBP
|.371
|.576
|SLG
|.539
|23
|XBH
|14
|9
|HR
|9
|33
|RBI
|25
|28/14
|K/BB
|28/13
|11
|SB
|6
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.5 K/9, the fourth-best in the league.
- The Blue Jays' 3.73 team ERA ranks first across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs given up (142 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Blue Jays are sending Bassitt (11-6) to the mound for his 25th start of the season. He is 11-6 with a 3.87 ERA and 131 strikeouts in 139 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Sunday against the Boston Red Sox, when the righty threw seven innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing seven hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 34-year-old ranks 32nd in ERA (3.87), 31st in WHIP (1.232), and 35th in K/9 (8.4).
