How to Watch the Cubs vs. Blue Jays Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 12
Chris Bassitt and the Toronto Blue Jays will hit the field against the Chicago Cubs and starting pitcher Justin Steele on Saturday at Rogers Centre.
Cubs vs. Blue Jays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, August 12, 2023
- Time: 3:07 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Toronto, Ontario
- Venue: Rogers Centre
Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Cubs' 141 home runs rank 12th in Major League Baseball.
- Chicago ranks 10th in the majors with a .421 team slugging percentage.
- The Cubs' .256 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking ninth in MLB.
- Chicago has scored the fifth-most runs in baseball this season with 588.
- The Cubs are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking fourth with an OBP of .333.
- The Cubs rank 21st in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of nine whiffs per contest.
- Chicago averages the 22nd-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.4) in the majors this season.
- Chicago pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.20 ERA this year, which ranks 15th in MLB.
- The Cubs have a combined WHIP of 1.281 as a pitching staff, which ranks 15th in MLB.
Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher
- Steele (13-3) will take to the mound for the Cubs and make his 22nd start of the season.
- The left-hander gave up three earned runs in 5 1/3 innings pitched on Sunday in his last outing, a matchup with the Atlanta Braves.
- He has earned a quality start 13 times in 21 starts this season.
- Steele has nine starts in a row of five innings or more.
- He has finished five appearances without allowing an earned run in 21 chances this season.
Cubs Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Cubs Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/6/2023
|Braves
|W 6-4
|Home
|Justin Steele
|Charlie Morton
|8/7/2023
|Mets
|L 11-2
|Away
|Drew Smyly
|Kodai Senga
|8/8/2023
|Mets
|W 3-2
|Away
|Jameson Taillon
|Carlos Carrasco
|8/9/2023
|Mets
|L 4-3
|Away
|Kyle Hendricks
|David Peterson
|8/11/2023
|Blue Jays
|W 6-2
|Away
|Javier Assad
|José Berríos
|8/12/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|Justin Steele
|Chris Bassitt
|8/13/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|Jameson Taillon
|Hyun-Jin Ryu
|8/15/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|Jameson Taillon
|Touki Toussaint
|8/16/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|Kyle Hendricks
|Mike Clevinger
|8/18/2023
|Royals
|-
|Home
|Justin Steele
|Cole Ragans
|8/19/2023
|Royals
|-
|Home
|Jameson Taillon
|Brady Singer
