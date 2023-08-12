Chris Bassitt and the Toronto Blue Jays will hit the field against the Chicago Cubs and starting pitcher Justin Steele on Saturday at Rogers Centre.

Cubs vs. Blue Jays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, August 12, 2023

Saturday, August 12, 2023 Time: 3:07 PM ET

3:07 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Rogers Centre

Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cubs' 141 home runs rank 12th in Major League Baseball.

Chicago ranks 10th in the majors with a .421 team slugging percentage.

The Cubs' .256 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking ninth in MLB.

Chicago has scored the fifth-most runs in baseball this season with 588.

The Cubs are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking fourth with an OBP of .333.

The Cubs rank 21st in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of nine whiffs per contest.

Chicago averages the 22nd-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.4) in the majors this season.

Chicago pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.20 ERA this year, which ranks 15th in MLB.

The Cubs have a combined WHIP of 1.281 as a pitching staff, which ranks 15th in MLB.

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher

Steele (13-3) will take to the mound for the Cubs and make his 22nd start of the season.

The left-hander gave up three earned runs in 5 1/3 innings pitched on Sunday in his last outing, a matchup with the Atlanta Braves.

He has earned a quality start 13 times in 21 starts this season.

Steele has nine starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has finished five appearances without allowing an earned run in 21 chances this season.

Cubs Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cubs Starter Opponent Starter 8/6/2023 Braves W 6-4 Home Justin Steele Charlie Morton 8/7/2023 Mets L 11-2 Away Drew Smyly Kodai Senga 8/8/2023 Mets W 3-2 Away Jameson Taillon Carlos Carrasco 8/9/2023 Mets L 4-3 Away Kyle Hendricks David Peterson 8/11/2023 Blue Jays W 6-2 Away Javier Assad José Berríos 8/12/2023 Blue Jays - Away Justin Steele Chris Bassitt 8/13/2023 Blue Jays - Away Jameson Taillon Hyun-Jin Ryu 8/15/2023 White Sox - Home Jameson Taillon Touki Toussaint 8/16/2023 White Sox - Home Kyle Hendricks Mike Clevinger 8/18/2023 Royals - Home Justin Steele Cole Ragans 8/19/2023 Royals - Home Jameson Taillon Brady Singer

