Eloy Jiménez Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Brewers - August 12
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 9:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Eloy Jimenez -- with an on-base percentage of .257 in his past 10 games, 62 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Milwaukee Brewers, with Brandon Woodruff on the mound, on August 12 at 7:15 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he had three hits (going 3-for-5 with a home run and two RBI) against the Brewers.
Eloy Jiménez Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Brewers Starter: Brandon Woodruff
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Looking to place a prop bet on Eloy Jiménez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Eloy Jiménez At The Plate
- Jimenez is batting .280 with 14 doubles, 14 home runs and 19 walks.
- Jimenez has had a hit in 60 of 81 games this year (74.1%), including multiple hits 21 times (25.9%).
- He has hit a long ball in 17.3% of his games this season, and 4.2% of his trips to the dish.
- In 42.0% of his games this year, Jimenez has tallied at least one RBI. In 13 of those games (16.0%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 33 of 81 games (40.7%), including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Eloy Jiménez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|40
|.311
|AVG
|.247
|.341
|OBP
|.296
|.460
|SLG
|.460
|12
|XBH
|16
|6
|HR
|8
|26
|RBI
|24
|34/8
|K/BB
|36/11
|0
|SB
|0
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 16th in the league.
- The Brewers have the 13th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.05).
- Brewers pitchers combine to give up 149 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 24th in the league).
- The Brewers will send Woodruff (1-1) to the mound for his fourth start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 1.65 ERA and 21 strikeouts through 16 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he went five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 30-year-old has amassed a 1.65 ERA and 11.6 strikeouts per nine innings in three games this season, while giving up a batting average of .193 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.