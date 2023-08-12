Eloy Jimenez -- with an on-base percentage of .257 in his past 10 games, 62 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Milwaukee Brewers, with Brandon Woodruff on the mound, on August 12 at 7:15 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he had three hits (going 3-for-5 with a home run and two RBI) against the Brewers.

Eloy Jiménez Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023

Saturday, August 12, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Brandon Woodruff

Brandon Woodruff TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Eloy Jiménez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Eloy Jiménez At The Plate

Jimenez is batting .280 with 14 doubles, 14 home runs and 19 walks.

Jimenez has had a hit in 60 of 81 games this year (74.1%), including multiple hits 21 times (25.9%).

He has hit a long ball in 17.3% of his games this season, and 4.2% of his trips to the dish.

In 42.0% of his games this year, Jimenez has tallied at least one RBI. In 13 of those games (16.0%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 33 of 81 games (40.7%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Eloy Jiménez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 40 .311 AVG .247 .341 OBP .296 .460 SLG .460 12 XBH 16 6 HR 8 26 RBI 24 34/8 K/BB 36/11 0 SB 0

Brewers Pitching Rankings