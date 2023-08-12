Gavin Sheets -- with a slugging percentage of .250 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Milwaukee Brewers, with Brandon Woodruff on the hill, on August 12 at 7:15 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-1) against the Brewers.

Gavin Sheets Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023

Saturday, August 12, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Brandon Woodruff

Brandon Woodruff TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Gavin Sheets At The Plate

Sheets is hitting .215 with five doubles, eight home runs and 21 walks.

In 47.0% of his 83 games this season, Sheets has picked up at least one hit. He's also had six multi-hit games.

In 9.6% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 3.4% of his trips to the dish.

In 17 games this season (20.5%), Sheets has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (7.2%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 17 of 83 games so far this year.

Gavin Sheets Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 42 .178 AVG .248 .254 OBP .315 .267 SLG .425 3 XBH 10 3 HR 5 13 RBI 15 26/11 K/BB 20/10 0 SB 0

Brewers Pitching Rankings