Gavin Sheets Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Brewers - August 12
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Gavin Sheets -- with a slugging percentage of .250 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Milwaukee Brewers, with Brandon Woodruff on the hill, on August 12 at 7:15 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-1) against the Brewers.
Gavin Sheets Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Brewers Starter: Brandon Woodruff
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Gavin Sheets At The Plate
- Sheets is hitting .215 with five doubles, eight home runs and 21 walks.
- In 47.0% of his 83 games this season, Sheets has picked up at least one hit. He's also had six multi-hit games.
- In 9.6% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 3.4% of his trips to the dish.
- In 17 games this season (20.5%), Sheets has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (7.2%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 17 of 83 games so far this year.
Gavin Sheets Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|42
|.178
|AVG
|.248
|.254
|OBP
|.315
|.267
|SLG
|.425
|3
|XBH
|10
|3
|HR
|5
|13
|RBI
|15
|26/11
|K/BB
|20/10
|0
|SB
|0
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The Brewers pitching staff ranks 16th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Brewers have a 4.05 team ERA that ranks 13th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to allow 149 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 24th in the league).
- Woodruff (1-1 with a 1.65 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 16 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Brewers, his fourth of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he tossed five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 30-year-old has an ERA of 1.65, with 11.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents are hitting .193 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.