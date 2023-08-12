The Chicago White Sox, including Luis Robert and his .629 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Brandon Woodruff and the Milwaukee Brewers at Guaranteed Rate Field, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

He reached base in both of his plate appearances in his last game against the Yankees.

Luis Robert Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023

Saturday, August 12, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Brandon Woodruff

Brandon Woodruff TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Discover More About This Game

Luis Robert At The Plate

Robert leads Chicago in slugging percentage (.563) and total hits (116) this season.

He ranks 46th in batting average, 85th in on base percentage, and sixth in slugging among the qualified batters in MLB play.

Robert enters this game on a seven-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .375 with two homers.

Robert has gotten a hit in 78 of 112 games this year (69.6%), with at least two hits on 29 occasions (25.9%).

In 25.9% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 6.6% of his trips to the plate.

In 38.4% of his games this season, Robert has driven in at least one run. In 15 of those games (13.4%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 50.0% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 14.3%.

Luis Robert Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 53 GP 57 .270 AVG .272 .327 OBP .324 .602 SLG .530 33 XBH 29 16 HR 15 32 RBI 33 53/12 K/BB 81/12 4 SB 12

Brewers Pitching Rankings