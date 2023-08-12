On Saturday, Nico Hoerner (.388 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 53 points above season-long percentage) and the Chicago Cubs play the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Chris Bassitt. First pitch is at 3:07 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 2-for-5 against the Blue Jays.

Nico Hoerner Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023

Saturday, August 12, 2023 Game Time: 3:07 PM ET

3:07 PM ET Stadium: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt

Chris Bassitt TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nico Hoerner? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Nico Hoerner At The Plate

Hoerner leads Chicago with a slugging percentage of .402, fueled by 34 extra-base hits.

Among qualified batters in baseball, he ranks 35th in batting average, 65th in on-base percentage, and 103rd in slugging.

Hoerner will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .316 with one homer in his last outings.

Hoerner has gotten at least one hit in 73.8% of his games this year (79 of 107), with multiple hits 36 times (33.6%).

He has hit a home run in nine games this season (8.4%), homering in 1.8% of his plate appearances.

Hoerner has picked up an RBI in 32.7% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 15.0% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in five contests.

In 48 of 107 games this season, he has scored, and 15 of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nico Hoerner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 57 GP 50 .293 AVG .261 .355 OBP .313 .430 SLG .370 19 XBH 15 6 HR 3 35 RBI 24 32/18 K/BB 34/14 15 SB 12

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings