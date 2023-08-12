The Chicago Cubs, including Seiya Suzuki and his .500 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Chris Bassitt and the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, Saturday at 3:07 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Blue Jays.

Seiya Suzuki Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023

Game Time: 3:07 PM ET

3:07 PM ET Stadium: Rogers Centre

Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt

Chris Bassitt TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Explore More About This Game

Seiya Suzuki At The Plate

Suzuki has 16 doubles, three triples, 10 home runs and 41 walks while hitting .255.

In 63.0% of his games this season (58 of 92), Suzuki has picked up at least one hit, and in 22 of those games (23.9%) he recorded multiple hits.

In 9.8% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 2.5% of his trips to the dish.

Suzuki has picked up an RBI in 29 games this season (31.5%), with more than one RBI in nine of them (9.8%).

In 41.3% of his games this season (38 of 92), he has scored, and in six of those games (6.5%) he has scored more than once.

Seiya Suzuki Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 42 GP 50 .230 AVG .277 .317 OBP .348 .329 SLG .473 10 XBH 19 3 HR 7 19 RBI 21 43/19 K/BB 55/22 2 SB 3

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings