Seiya Suzuki Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Blue Jays - August 12
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 9:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Chicago Cubs, including Seiya Suzuki and his .500 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Chris Bassitt and the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, Saturday at 3:07 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Blue Jays.
Seiya Suzuki Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023
- Game Time: 3:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Seiya Suzuki At The Plate
- Suzuki has 16 doubles, three triples, 10 home runs and 41 walks while hitting .255.
- In 63.0% of his games this season (58 of 92), Suzuki has picked up at least one hit, and in 22 of those games (23.9%) he recorded multiple hits.
- In 9.8% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 2.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Suzuki has picked up an RBI in 29 games this season (31.5%), with more than one RBI in nine of them (9.8%).
- In 41.3% of his games this season (38 of 92), he has scored, and in six of those games (6.5%) he has scored more than once.
Seiya Suzuki Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|50
|.230
|AVG
|.277
|.317
|OBP
|.348
|.329
|SLG
|.473
|10
|XBH
|19
|3
|HR
|7
|19
|RBI
|21
|43/19
|K/BB
|55/22
|2
|SB
|3
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.5 K/9, the fourth-best in the league.
- The Blue Jays have a 3.73 team ERA that leads all MLB pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs surrendered (142 total, 1.2 per game).
- Bassitt gets the start for the Blue Jays, his 25th of the season. He is 11-6 with a 3.87 ERA and 131 strikeouts in 139 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last appearance came on Sunday against the Boston Red Sox, when he went seven innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing seven hits.
- This season, the 34-year-old ranks 32nd in ERA (3.87), 31st in WHIP (1.232), and 35th in K/9 (8.4) among qualifying pitchers.
