Tim Anderson -- with a slugging percentage of .368 in his past 10 games, including two extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Brandon Woodruff on the mound, on August 12 at 7:15 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Brewers.

Tim Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023

Saturday, August 12, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field

Brewers Starter: Brandon Woodruff

Brandon Woodruff TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Explore More About This Game

Tim Anderson At The Plate

Anderson is batting .242 with 12 doubles, a triple, a home run and 21 walks.

Anderson has gotten a hit in 54 of 90 games this year (60.0%), with at least two hits on 25 occasions (27.8%).

He has hit a home run in just one game this year.

In 20 games this year, Anderson has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in 28 games this year (31.1%), including seven multi-run games (7.8%).

Tim Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 49 .219 AVG .260 .254 OBP .309 .269 SLG .304 5 XBH 9 1 HR 0 11 RBI 10 37/7 K/BB 47/14 2 SB 9

Brewers Pitching Rankings