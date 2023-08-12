Jesse Scholtens will be on the hill for the Chicago White Sox when they take on Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

White Sox vs. Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, August 12, 2023

Saturday, August 12, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

FOX Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Explore More About This Game

White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The White Sox's 128 home runs rank 19th in Major League Baseball.

Chicago is 26th in MLB with a slugging percentage of only .387 this season.

The White Sox rank 22nd in MLB with a .237 team batting average.

Chicago ranks 24th in the majors with 485 total runs scored this season.

The White Sox have an on-base percentage of .295 this season, which ranks last in the league.

The White Sox rank 20th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.9 whiffs per contest.

Chicago averages 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, first-most in the majors.

Chicago has pitched to a 4.60 ERA this season, which ranks 24th in baseball.

The White Sox have a combined WHIP of 1.388 as a pitching staff, which ranks 23rd in MLB.

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

Scholtens (1-4) will take to the mound for the White Sox and make his fifth start of the season.

The right-hander gave up two earned runs in six innings pitched on Sunday in his last outing, a matchup with the Cleveland Guardians.

He's going for his third quality start in a row.

Scholtens has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has made 18 appearances and finished nine of them without allowing an earned run.

White Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away White Sox Starter Opponent Starter 8/6/2023 Guardians W 5-3 Away Jesse Scholtens Xzavion Curry 8/7/2023 Yankees W 5-1 Home Dylan Cease Gerrit Cole 8/8/2023 Yankees L 7-1 Home Touki Toussaint Clarke Schmidt 8/9/2023 Yankees W 9-2 Home Mike Clevinger Ian Hamilton 8/11/2023 Brewers L 7-6 Home Michael Kopech Corbin Burnes 8/12/2023 Brewers - Home Jesse Scholtens Brandon Woodruff 8/13/2023 Brewers - Home Dylan Cease Freddy Peralta 8/15/2023 Cubs - Away Touki Toussaint Kyle Hendricks 8/16/2023 Cubs - Away Mike Clevinger Javier Assad 8/18/2023 Rockies - Away Michael Kopech Peter Lambert 8/19/2023 Rockies - Away Jesse Scholtens Kyle Freeland

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.