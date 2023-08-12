Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers (63-54) will visit Luis Robert and the Chicago White Sox (47-70) at Guaranteed Rate Field on Saturday, August 12, with a start time of 7:15 PM ET.

The White Sox are +140 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the favored Brewers (-165). The game's over/under is set at 8 runs.

White Sox vs. Brewers Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, August 12, 2023

Saturday, August 12, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Probable Pitchers: Brandon Woodruff - MIL (1-1, 1.65 ERA) vs Jesse Scholtens - CHW (1-4, 3.06 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

White Sox vs. Brewers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

If you're looking to bet on the White Sox and Brewers matchup but would like some assistance with how to get started, here's a quick breakdown. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the White Sox (+140) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they wind up winning, you'd get $24.00 back in your pocket.

And that's not all. There are many other ways to bet, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Andrew Vaughn get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many ways you can wager on games.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Discover More About This Game

White Sox vs. Brewers Betting Trends and Insights

The Brewers have been favorites in 60 games this season and won 35 (58.3%) of those contests.

The Brewers have an 11-10 record (winning 52.4% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -165 or shorter.

Milwaukee has a 62.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Brewers have a 6-4 record across the 10 games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Milwaukee and its opponents combined to go over the run total seven times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The White Sox have won in 27, or 34.6%, of the 78 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The White Sox have a win-loss record of 5-12 when favored by +140 or worse by bookmakers this year.

In 10 games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have a record of 4-6.

In the last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

White Sox vs. Brewers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Andrew Benintendi 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+220) Tim Anderson 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+260) Eloy Jiménez 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+145) Luis Robert 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+155) Andrew Vaughn 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+210)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

White Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 24th 3rd

Think the White Sox can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Chicago and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.