Andrew Benintendi Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Brewers - August 13
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 8:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Chicago White Sox, including Andrew Benintendi (.158 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Freddy Peralta and the Milwaukee Brewers at Guaranteed Rate Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Brewers.
Andrew Benintendi Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Andrew Benintendi At The Plate
- Benintendi leads Chicago with an OBP of .335 this season while batting .269 with 39 walks and 53 runs scored.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 50th, his on-base percentage ranks 61st, and he is 131st in the league in slugging.
- Benintendi has picked up a hit in 78 of 105 games this year, with multiple hits 28 times.
- In 105 games played this season, he has hit a homer in only two of them.
- Benintendi has had at least one RBI in 23.8% of his games this season (25 of 105), with more than one RBI five times (4.8%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 42 games this year (40.0%), including eight multi-run games (7.6%).
Andrew Benintendi Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|50
|GP
|55
|.277
|AVG
|.263
|.346
|OBP
|.325
|.351
|SLG
|.348
|14
|XBH
|14
|0
|HR
|2
|10
|RBI
|21
|37/20
|K/BB
|32/19
|6
|SB
|5
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 15th in MLB.
- The Brewers have a 4.03 team ERA that ranks 12th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Brewers rank 24th in baseball in home runs given up (150 total, 1.3 per game).
- Peralta gets the start for the Brewers, his 23rd of the season. He is 8-8 with a 4.20 ERA and 151 strikeouts through 122 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last time out came on Tuesday against the Colorado Rockies, when he threw seven innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing only one hit.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old's 4.20 ERA ranks 38th, 1.180 WHIP ranks 24th, and 11.1 K/9 ranks fifth.
