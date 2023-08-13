The Chicago White Sox, including Andrew Vaughn (batting .270 in his past 10 games, with a double, two home runs and four RBI), take on starter Freddy Peralta and the Milwaukee Brewers at Guaranteed Rate Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Brewers.

Andrew Vaughn Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023

Sunday, August 13, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta

Freddy Peralta TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Andrew Vaughn At The Plate

Vaughn is hitting .250 with 24 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 29 walks.

Vaughn has gotten a hit in 76 of 108 games this season (70.4%), including 23 multi-hit games (21.3%).

In 13.9% of his games this season, he has homered, and 3.3% of his trips to the plate.

In 41 games this season (38.0%), Vaughn has picked up an RBI, and in 15 of those games (13.9%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored at least once 43 times this year (39.8%), including three games with multiple runs (2.8%).

Andrew Vaughn Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 54 GP 54 .255 AVG .245 .326 OBP .303 .470 SLG .389 21 XBH 20 11 HR 4 32 RBI 30 37/15 K/BB 56/14 0 SB 0

Brewers Pitching Rankings