The Chicago Cubs, including Cody Bellinger and his .694 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Hyun-Jin Ryu and the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, Sunday at 1:37 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Blue Jays.

Cody Bellinger Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023

Game Time: 1:37 PM ET

Stadium: Rogers Centre

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Cody Bellinger At The Plate

Bellinger has 108 hits and an OBP of .380, both of which lead Chicago hitters this season.

Among qualified batters in baseball, his batting average ranks fourth, his on-base percentage ranks 11th, and he is seventh in the league in slugging.

Bellinger has gotten a hit in 66 of 86 games this season (76.7%), with multiple hits on 31 occasions (36.0%).

Looking at the 86 games he has played this year, he's went deep in 17 of them (19.8%), and in 5% of his trips to the plate.

Bellinger has picked up an RBI in 39 games this season (45.3%), with more than one RBI in 12 of those contests (14.0%).

He has scored in 51 games this season (59.3%), including 16 multi-run games (18.6%).

Cody Bellinger Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 41 .335 AVG .327 .386 OBP .374 .576 SLG .545 23 XBH 15 9 HR 9 33 RBI 26 28/14 K/BB 28/13 11 SB 6

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings