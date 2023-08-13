Brandon Belt and the Toronto Blue Jays take the field against Cody Bellinger and the Chicago Cubs on Sunday at 1:37 PM ET, in the final of a three-game series at Rogers Centre.

Cubs vs. Blue Jays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, August 13, 2023

Sunday, August 13, 2023 Time: 1:37 PM ET

1:37 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Rogers Centre

Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cubs have hit 142 homers this season, which ranks 12th in the league.

Chicago ranks ninth in the majors with a .421 team slugging percentage.

The Cubs rank ninth in MLB with a .256 team batting average.

Chicago has scored the fifth-most runs in baseball this season with 593.

The Cubs are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking fourth with an OBP of .333.

The Cubs rank 21st in strikeouts per game (nine) among MLB offenses.

Chicago averages the 21st-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.4) in the majors this season.

Chicago has the 15th-ranked ERA (4.20) in the majors this season.

The Cubs rank 15th in MLB with a combined 1.280 WHIP this season.

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher

The Cubs will send Jameson Taillon (7-6) to the mound for his 21st start this season.

The right-hander's last start was on Tuesday, when he tossed seven innings while giving up two earned runs on three hits in a matchup with the New York Mets.

He has started 20 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in four of them.

Taillon has pitched five or more innings in 12 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has made 20 appearances and finished two of them without allowing an earned run.

Cubs Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cubs Starter Opponent Starter 8/7/2023 Mets L 11-2 Away Drew Smyly Kodai Senga 8/8/2023 Mets W 3-2 Away Jameson Taillon Carlos Carrasco 8/9/2023 Mets L 4-3 Away Kyle Hendricks David Peterson 8/11/2023 Blue Jays W 6-2 Away Javier Assad José Berríos 8/12/2023 Blue Jays W 5-4 Away Justin Steele Chris Bassitt 8/13/2023 Blue Jays - Away Jameson Taillon Hyun-Jin Ryu 8/15/2023 White Sox - Home Kyle Hendricks Touki Toussaint 8/16/2023 White Sox - Home Javier Assad Mike Clevinger 8/18/2023 Royals - Home Justin Steele Cole Ragans 8/19/2023 Royals - Home Jameson Taillon Brady Singer 8/20/2023 Royals - Home Kyle Hendricks Jordan Lyles

