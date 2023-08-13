Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs (61-56), who are going for a series sweep, will visit the Toronto Blue Jays (65-54) at Rogers Centre on Sunday, August 13. The first pitch will be thrown at 1:37 PM ET.

The Blue Jays are the favorite in this one, at -135, while the underdog Cubs have +110 odds to win. The over/under is 9.5 runs for this contest.

Cubs vs. Blue Jays Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, August 13, 2023

Sunday, August 13, 2023 Time: 1:37 PM ET

1:37 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre Probable Pitchers: Hyun-Jin Ryu - TOR (0-1, 4.00 ERA) vs Jameson Taillon - CHC (7-6, 5.17 ERA)

Cubs vs. Blue Jays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Cubs vs. Blue Jays Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Blue Jays have won 43 out of the 79 games, or 54.4%, in which they've been favored.

The Blue Jays have gone 29-27 (winning 51.8% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -135 or shorter.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Toronto has a 57.4% chance to win.

The Blue Jays were favored on the moneyline for eight of their last 10 games, and they finished 3-5 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Toronto combined with its opponents to go over the total two times.

The Cubs have won in 25, or 44.6%, of the 56 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Cubs have a win-loss record of 16-18 when favored by +110 or worse by bookmakers this year.

In six games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Cubs have a record of 4-2.

In the last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Cubs Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +4000 14th 2nd Win NL Central +110 - 2nd

