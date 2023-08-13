Cubs vs. Blue Jays: Odds, spread, over/under - August 13
Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs (61-56), who are going for a series sweep, will visit the Toronto Blue Jays (65-54) at Rogers Centre on Sunday, August 13. The first pitch will be thrown at 1:37 PM ET.
The Blue Jays are the favorite in this one, at -135, while the underdog Cubs have +110 odds to win. The over/under is 9.5 runs for this contest.
Cubs vs. Blue Jays Time and TV Channel
- Date: Sunday, August 13, 2023
- Time: 1:37 PM ET
- TV: MLB Network
- Location: Toronto, Ontario
- Venue: Rogers Centre
- Probable Pitchers: Hyun-Jin Ryu - TOR (0-1, 4.00 ERA) vs Jameson Taillon - CHC (7-6, 5.17 ERA)
Cubs vs. Blue Jays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total
Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.
|Blue Jays Moneyline
|Cubs Moneyline
|Run Line
|Total
|DraftKings
|-130
|+110
|-
|9
|BetMGM
|-135
|+110
|-
|9.5
|PointsBet
|-130
|+110
|-
|9
|Tipico
|-130
|+110
|Blue Jays (-1.5)
|-
Looking to wager on the Cubs and Blue Jays matchup but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick primer. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Cubs (+110), for instance -- will win. It's that easy! If the Cubs bring home the win, and you bet $10, you'd get $21.00 back.
Plus, there are lots of other ways to bet, like player props (will Nico Hoerner hit a homer?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.
Cubs vs. Blue Jays Betting Trends and Insights
- This season, the Blue Jays have won 43 out of the 79 games, or 54.4%, in which they've been favored.
- The Blue Jays have gone 29-27 (winning 51.8% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -135 or shorter.
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Toronto has a 57.4% chance to win.
- The Blue Jays were favored on the moneyline for eight of their last 10 games, and they finished 3-5 in those matchups.
- In its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Toronto combined with its opponents to go over the total two times.
- The Cubs have won in 25, or 44.6%, of the 56 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
- The Cubs have a win-loss record of 16-18 when favored by +110 or worse by bookmakers this year.
- In six games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Cubs have a record of 4-2.
- In the last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
Cubs Futures Odds
|Odds
|MLB Rank
|NL Central Rank
|Win World Series
|+4000
|14th
|2nd
|Win NL Central
|+110
|-
|2nd
