Player props are available for Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Nico Hoerner, among others, when the Toronto Blue Jays host the Chicago Cubs at Rogers Centre on Sunday at 1:37 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Cubs vs. Blue Jays Game Info

When: Sunday, August 13, 2023 at 1:37 PM ET

Sunday, August 13, 2023 at 1:37 PM ET Where: Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs

Nico Hoerner Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)

Hoerner Stats

Hoerner has 22 doubles, four triples, nine home runs, 32 walks and 59 RBI (128 total hits). He has stolen 27 bases.

He has a slash line of .280/.337/.405 so far this season.

Hoerner will look for his sixth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is batting .400 with a double, a home run, two walks and an RBI.

Hoerner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Blue Jays Aug. 12 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 at Blue Jays Aug. 11 2-for-5 1 1 1 5 1 at Mets Aug. 9 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Mets Aug. 8 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 1 at Mets Aug. 7 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0

Cody Bellinger Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Bellinger Stats

Cody Bellinger has 19 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs, 27 walks and 59 RBI (108 total hits). He's also swiped 17 bases.

He has a slash line of .331/.380/.561 so far this year.

Bellinger takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .421 with a double, two home runs and six RBI.

Bellinger Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Blue Jays Aug. 12 2-for-4 2 0 1 3 0 at Blue Jays Aug. 11 2-for-4 1 1 2 5 0 at Mets Aug. 9 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Mets Aug. 8 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Mets Aug. 7 3-for-3 0 0 2 3 0

Bet on player props for Nico Hoerner, Cody Bellinger or other Cubs players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Toronto Blue Jays

Hyun-Jin Ryu Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: -164)

Ryu Stats

The Blue Jays will send Hyun-Jin Ryu to the mound for his third start of the season.

Ryu Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Guardians Aug. 7 4.0 0 0 0 2 1 vs. Orioles Aug. 1 5.0 9 4 4 3 1

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Jameson Taillon's player props with BetMGM.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Guerrero Stats

Guerrero has put up 118 hits with 24 doubles, 18 home runs and 45 walks. He has driven in 70 runs with four stolen bases.

He has a .265/.339/.439 slash line on the year.

Guerrero Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cubs Aug. 12 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Cubs Aug. 11 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Guardians Aug. 10 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Guardians Aug. 9 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Guardians Aug. 8 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0

Whit Merrifield Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)

Merrifield Stats

Whit Merrifield has 20 doubles, 11 home runs, 28 walks and 55 RBI (122 total hits). He has stolen 21 bases.

He's slashed .297/.343/.426 so far this year.

Merrifield has picked up at least one hit in five games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .364 with a double, a home run and three RBI.

Merrifield Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cubs Aug. 12 1-for-5 1 1 2 4 0 vs. Cubs Aug. 11 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Guardians Aug. 10 2-for-5 1 0 1 3 0 at Guardians Aug. 9 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Guardians Aug. 8 3-for-4 0 0 0 3 0

Bet on player props for Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Whit Merrifield or other Blue Jays players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.