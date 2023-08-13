Dansby Swanson Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Blue Jays - August 13
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Dansby Swanson -- with an on-base percentage of .179 in his past 10 games, 156 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the Toronto Blue Jays, with Hyun-Jin Ryu on the hill, on August 13 at 1:37 PM ET.
He racked up three RBI (going 1-for-4 with a home run) in his previous game against the Blue Jays.
Dansby Swanson Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023
- Game Time: 1:37 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Blue Jays Starter: Hyun-Jin Ryu
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Looking to place a prop bet on Dansby Swanson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Cubs Injury Report
|Cubs vs Blue Jays Betting Trends & Stats
|Cubs vs Blue Jays Player Props
|Cubs vs Blue Jays Pitching Matchup
|Cubs vs Blue Jays Prediction
|How to Watch Cubs vs Blue Jays
|Cubs vs Blue Jays Odds
Dansby Swanson At The Plate
- Swanson is batting .254 with 18 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 46 walks.
- Swanson has gotten at least one hit in 61.2% of his games this season (63 of 103), with at least two hits 27 times (26.2%).
- He has gone deep in 15.5% of his games in 2023 (16 of 103), and 4% of his trips to the dish.
- Swanson has driven in a run in 37 games this year (35.9%), including 14 games with more than one RBI (13.6%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- In 40.8% of his games this season (42 of 103), he has scored, and in 12 of those games (11.7%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Dansby Swanson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|51
|GP
|52
|.285
|AVG
|.222
|.350
|OBP
|.320
|.500
|SLG
|.389
|22
|XBH
|16
|10
|HR
|8
|35
|RBI
|23
|50/19
|K/BB
|62/27
|1
|SB
|3
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Blue Jays pitching staff ranks fourth in MLB.
- The Blue Jays have the second-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.74).
- The Blue Jays rank 18th in baseball in home runs allowed (143 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Blue Jays will send Ryu (0-1) to make his third start of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Monday, the lefty threw four scoreless innings against the Cleveland Guardians without surrendering a hit.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.