Eloy Jiménez Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Brewers - August 13
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 8:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Eloy Jimenez, with a slugging percentage of .343 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Milwaukee Brewers, with Freddy Peralta on the mound, August 13 at 2:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Brewers.
Eloy Jiménez Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Eloy Jiménez At The Plate
- Jimenez is hitting .276 with 14 doubles, 14 home runs and 19 walks.
- Jimenez has reached base via a hit in 60 games this year (of 82 played), and had multiple hits in 21 of those games.
- He has homered in 17.1% of his games in 2023, and 4.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Jimenez has driven in a run in 34 games this season (41.5%), including 13 games with more than one RBI (15.9%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 33 of 82 games (40.2%), including multiple runs twice.
Eloy Jiménez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|40
|.303
|AVG
|.247
|.333
|OBP
|.296
|.448
|SLG
|.460
|12
|XBH
|16
|6
|HR
|8
|26
|RBI
|24
|34/8
|K/BB
|36/11
|0
|SB
|0
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 15th in the league.
- The Brewers have the 12th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.03).
- The Brewers rank 24th in baseball in home runs surrendered (150 total, 1.3 per game).
- Peralta (8-8 with a 4.20 ERA and 151 strikeouts in 122 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Brewers, his 23rd of the season.
- In his last time out on Tuesday against the Colorado Rockies, the righty tossed seven innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering one hit.
- This season, the 27-year-old ranks 38th in ERA (4.20), 24th in WHIP (1.180), and fifth in K/9 (11.1) among qualifying pitchers.
