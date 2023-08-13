The Chicago White Sox, including Gavin Sheets (.286 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Freddy Peralta and the Milwaukee Brewers at Guaranteed Rate Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he reached base in all three of his plate appearances (2-for-2 with a double) against the Brewers.

Gavin Sheets Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023

Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Gavin Sheets At The Plate

Sheets is batting .222 with six doubles, eight home runs and 22 walks.

Sheets has gotten a hit in 40 of 84 games this year (47.6%), with multiple hits on seven occasions (8.3%).

Looking at the 84 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in eight of them (9.5%), and in 3.3% of his trips to the plate.

Sheets has picked up an RBI in 17 games this year (20.2%), with two or more RBI in six of those contests (7.1%).

He has scored a run in 18 of 84 games so far this season.

Gavin Sheets Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 42 .194 AVG .248 .274 OBP .315 .291 SLG .425 4 XBH 10 3 HR 5 13 RBI 15 26/12 K/BB 20/10 0 SB 0

Brewers Pitching Rankings