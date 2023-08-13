The Chicago Cubs, including Ian Happ (.279 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 88 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Hyun-Jin Ryu and the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, Sunday at 1:37 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Blue Jays.

Ian Happ Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023

Sunday, August 13, 2023 Game Time: 1:37 PM ET

1:37 PM ET Stadium: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: Hyun-Jin Ryu

Hyun-Jin Ryu TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ian Happ? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Ian Happ At The Plate

Happ is hitting .242 with 23 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 79 walks.

Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 106th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 20th and he is 103rd in slugging.

Happ has gotten a hit in 69 of 114 games this year (60.5%), with at least two hits on 25 occasions (21.9%).

Looking at the 114 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in 11 of them (9.6%), and in 2.6% of his trips to the plate.

In 28.1% of his games this season, Happ has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 14.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

In 37.7% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 12 games with multiple runs (10.5%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ian Happ Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 58 GP 56 .233 AVG .251 .352 OBP .382 .398 SLG .409 19 XBH 19 7 HR 6 33 RBI 20 62/38 K/BB 54/41 4 SB 5

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings