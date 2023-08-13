Luis Robert Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Brewers - August 13
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 8:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, Luis Robert (.629 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Chicago White Sox face the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Freddy Peralta. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.
In his previous game, he reached base in both of his plate appearances against the Yankees.
Luis Robert Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Looking to place a prop bet on Luis Robert? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|White Sox Injury Report
|White Sox vs Brewers Betting Trends & Stats
|White Sox vs Brewers Player Props
|White Sox vs Brewers Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch White Sox vs Brewers
|White Sox vs Brewers Odds
|White Sox vs Brewers Prediction
Luis Robert At The Plate
- Robert leads Chicago with 116 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .563.
- He ranks 41st in batting average, 83rd in on base percentage, and sixth in slugging among qualifying batters in MLB action.
- Robert will look to extend his seven-game hitting streak. He's batting .375 with two homers in his last games.
- Robert has picked up a hit in 78 of 112 games this season, with multiple hits 29 times.
- In 25.9% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 6.6% of his trips to the dish.
- In 38.4% of his games this season, Robert has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 13.4% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- In 50.0% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 16 games with multiple runs (14.3%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Luis Robert Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|53
|GP
|57
|.270
|AVG
|.272
|.327
|OBP
|.324
|.602
|SLG
|.530
|33
|XBH
|29
|16
|HR
|15
|32
|RBI
|33
|53/12
|K/BB
|81/12
|4
|SB
|12
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 15th in MLB.
- The Brewers have a 4.03 team ERA that ranks 12th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Brewers rank 24th in baseball in home runs surrendered (150 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Brewers are sending Peralta (8-8) to the mound to make his 23rd start of the season. He is 8-8 with a 4.20 ERA and 151 strikeouts in 122 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Tuesday against the Colorado Rockies, the right-hander went seven innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering one hit.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old's 4.20 ERA ranks 38th, 1.180 WHIP ranks 24th, and 11.1 K/9 ranks fifth.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.