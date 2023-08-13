On Sunday, Nick Madrigal (.250 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Chicago Cubs play the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Hyun-Jin Ryu. First pitch is at 1:37 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-0) against the Mets.

Nick Madrigal Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023

Sunday, August 13, 2023 Game Time: 1:37 PM ET

1:37 PM ET Stadium: Rogers Centre

Blue Jays Starter: Hyun-Jin Ryu

Hyun-Jin Ryu TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Nick Madrigal At The Plate

Madrigal is hitting .273 with 10 doubles, a triple, a home run and nine walks.

Madrigal has had a hit in 37 of 60 games this year (61.7%), including multiple hits 13 times (21.7%).

He has homered in one of 60 games, and in 0.5% of his plate appearances.

Madrigal has driven home a run in 14 games this year (23.3%), including more than one RBI in 8.3% of his games.

He has scored in 21 of 60 games this year, and more than once 5 times.

Nick Madrigal Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 26 .280 AVG .263 .347 OBP .314 .364 SLG .338 6 XBH 6 1 HR 0 8 RBI 11 10/5 K/BB 7/4 4 SB 2

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings