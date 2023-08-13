Seiya Suzuki -- with an on-base percentage of .263 in his past 10 games, 69 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the Toronto Blue Jays, with Hyun-Jin Ryu on the hill, on August 13 at 1:37 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

Seiya Suzuki Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023

Sunday, August 13, 2023 Game Time: 1:37 PM ET

1:37 PM ET Stadium: Rogers Centre

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: Hyun-Jin Ryu

Hyun-Jin Ryu TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Discover More About This Game

Seiya Suzuki At The Plate

Suzuki has 16 doubles, three triples, 10 home runs and 41 walks while hitting .255.

Suzuki has picked up a hit in 63.4% of his 93 games this season, with multiple hits in 23.7% of those games.

He has homered in 9.7% of his games in 2023 (nine of 93), and 2.5% of his trips to the plate.

Suzuki has driven in a run in 29 games this year (31.2%), including nine games with more than one RBI (9.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 38 games this season (40.9%), including six multi-run games (6.5%).

Seiya Suzuki Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 42 GP 51 .230 AVG .277 .317 OBP .346 .329 SLG .468 10 XBH 19 3 HR 7 19 RBI 21 43/19 K/BB 55/22 2 SB 3

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings