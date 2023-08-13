Sunday's game that pits the Milwaukee Brewers (64-54) versus the Chicago White Sox (47-71) at Guaranteed Rate Field has a good chance to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-4 in favor of the Brewers. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET on August 13.

The Brewers will call on Freddy Peralta (8-8) versus the White Sox and Dylan Cease (5-5).

White Sox vs. Brewers Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, August 13, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Sunday, August 13, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

White Sox vs. Brewers Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Brewers 6, White Sox 5.

Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Brewers

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

White Sox Performance Insights

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have a record of 4-6.

When it comes to the over/under, Chicago and its opponents are 4-6-0 in its last 10 games.

The White Sox have covered the spread in all of their previous 10 contests (one of those contests had a spread.

The White Sox have been victorious in 27, or 34.2%, of the 79 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, Chicago has been victorious 20 times in 61 chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or longer on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the White Sox have a 48.8% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

The offense for Chicago is the No. 24 offense in baseball, scoring 4.1 runs per game (487 total runs).

White Sox pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.58 ERA this year, which ranks 22nd in MLB.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

White Sox Schedule