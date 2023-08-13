On Sunday, August 13 at 2:10 PM ET, the Milwaukee Brewers (64-54) visit the Chicago White Sox (47-71) at Guaranteed Rate Field. Freddy Peralta will get the nod for the Brewers, while Dylan Cease will take the mound for the White Sox.

The favored Brewers have -125 moneyline odds against the underdog White Sox, who are listed at +105. An 8-run over/under has been set for this contest.

White Sox vs. Brewers Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, August 13, 2023

Sunday, August 13, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Probable Pitchers: Peralta - MIL (8-8, 4.20 ERA) vs Cease - CHW (5-5, 4.42 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

White Sox vs. Brewers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Have the urge to bet on the White Sox's game versus the Brewers but aren't quite sure where to begin? We're here to help. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are three of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for instance, the White Sox (+105) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the White Sox to take down the Brewers with those odds, and the White Sox emerge with the victory, you'd get back $20.50.

There are many other ways to bet, too. You can wager on player props (will Luis Robert get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can bet, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Discover More About This Game

White Sox vs. Brewers Betting Trends and Insights

The Brewers have been favorites in 61 games this season and won 36 (59%) of those contests.

The Brewers have gone 28-20 (winning 58.3% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -125 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Milwaukee, based on the moneyline, is 55.6%.

The Brewers have a 6-4 record from the 10 games they were favored on the moneyline over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Milwaukee and its opponents combined to go over the total six times.

The White Sox have won in 27, or 34.2%, of the 79 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This year, the White Sox have won 20 of 61 games when listed as at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.

In 10 games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have a record of 4-6.

When it comes to hitting the over, Chicago and its opponents are 4-6-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

White Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 24th 3rd

Think the White Sox can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Chicago and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.