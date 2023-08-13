The Milwaukee Brewers (64-54) have a 2-0 series lead, aiming to sweep the Chicago White Sox (47-71) on Sunday at Guaranteed Rate Field, at 2:10 PM ET.

The Brewers will give the ball to Freddy Peralta (8-8, 4.20 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 9 on the season, and the White Sox will turn to Dylan Cease (5-5, 4.42 ERA).

White Sox vs. Brewers Pitcher Matchup Info

Sunday, August 13, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Peralta - MIL (8-8, 4.20 ERA) vs Cease - CHW (5-5, 4.42 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Dylan Cease

The White Sox will send Cease (5-5) to the mound for his 25th start of the season. He is 5-5 with a 4.42 ERA and 150 strikeouts through 126 1/3 innings pitched.

The righty last pitched on Tuesday against the New York Yankees, when he threw 5 1/3 scoreless innings while giving up one hit.

The 27-year-old has a 4.42 ERA and 10.7 strikeouts per nine innings during 24 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .243 to his opponents.

Cease is trying to secure his 10th quality start of the season.

Cease heads into this game with 20 outings of five or more innings pitched this year.

In two of his 24 total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Freddy Peralta

The Brewers will hand the ball to Peralta (8-8) for his 23rd start of the season.

The right-hander gave up one earned run in seven innings pitched on Tuesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Colorado Rockies.

The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.20 and 11.1 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .218 in 22 games this season.

He's going for his fourth straight quality start.

Peralta will look to finish five or more innings for the 13th start in a row.

He has four appearances with no earned runs allowed in 22 chances this season.

The 27-year-old's 4.20 ERA ranks 38th, 1.180 WHIP ranks 24th, and 11.1 K/9 ranks fifth among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.

