Yasmani Grandal -- .148 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Freddy Peralta on the mound, on August 13 at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Brewers.

Yasmani Grandal Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Yasmani Grandal At The Plate

  • Grandal is batting .242 with 12 doubles, eight home runs and 30 walks.
  • In 48 of 95 games this year (50.5%) Grandal has had a hit, and in 19 of those games he had more than one (20.0%).
  • He has hit a home run in 8.4% of his games in 2023, and 2.4% of his trips to the dish.
  • Grandal has had at least one RBI in 24.2% of his games this year (23 of 95), with more than one RBI eight times (8.4%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored a run in 23 games this season, with multiple runs five times.

Yasmani Grandal Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
43 GP 50
.226 AVG .254
.297 OBP .332
.331 SLG .385
8 XBH 12
3 HR 5
9 RBI 23
28/11 K/BB 48/19
0 SB 0

Brewers Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 15th in the league.
  • The Brewers have a 4.03 team ERA that ranks 12th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Brewers rank 24th in baseball in home runs surrendered (150 total, 1.3 per game).
  • The Brewers will send Peralta (8-8) out for his 23rd start of the season. He is 8-8 with a 4.20 ERA and 151 strikeouts through 122 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out on Tuesday against the Colorado Rockies, the right-hander threw seven innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering one hit.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old ranks 38th in ERA (4.20), 24th in WHIP (1.180), and fifth in K/9 (11.1).
