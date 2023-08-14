Today's MLB schedule has plenty of quality competition on the docket. Among those contests is the New York Yankees squaring off against the Atlanta Braves.

We've got what you need regarding how to watch today's MLB action right here. Take a look at the links below.

How to Watch Today's MLB Games

The Miami Marlins (62-57) play host to the Houston Astros (68-51)

The Astros will hit the field at LoanDepot park against the Marlins on Monday at 6:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

MIA Key Player: Luis Arraez (.367 AVG, 4 HR, 57 RBI)

Luis Arraez (.367 AVG, 4 HR, 57 RBI) HOU Key Player: Kyle Tucker (.297 AVG, 22 HR, 88 RBI)

HOU Moneyline MIA Moneyline Total -141 +119 8

The New York Mets (53-65) take on the Pittsburgh Pirates (53-65)

The Pirates will take to the field at Citi Field against the Mets on Monday at 7:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: SNY

SNY Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

NYM Key Player: Pete Alonso (.223 AVG, 35 HR, 87 RBI)

Pete Alonso (.223 AVG, 35 HR, 87 RBI) PIT Key Player: Bryan Reynolds (.270 AVG, 17 HR, 56 RBI)

NYM Moneyline PIT Moneyline Total -139 +117 10.5

The Atlanta Braves (75-42) play the New York Yankees (60-58)

The Yankees will hit the field at Truist Park against the Braves on Monday at 7:20 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

ATL Key Player: Ronald Acuña Jr. (.337 AVG, 26 HR, 71 RBI)

Ronald Acuña Jr. (.337 AVG, 26 HR, 71 RBI) NYY Key Player: Gleyber Torres (.269 AVG, 18 HR, 49 RBI)

ATL Moneyline NYY Moneyline Total -211 +175 9

The St. Louis Cardinals (52-66) host the Oakland Athletics (33-85)

The Athletics will look to pick up a road win at Busch Stadium against the Cardinals on Monday at 7:45 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:45 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

STL Key Player: Nolan Arenado (.287 AVG, 24 HR, 82 RBI)

Nolan Arenado (.287 AVG, 24 HR, 82 RBI) OAK Key Player: Esteury Ruiz (.251 AVG, 1 HR, 35 RBI)

STL Moneyline OAK Moneyline Total -221 +182 9

The Texas Rangers (70-48) take on the Los Angeles Angels (59-60)

The Angels will take to the field at Globe Life Field versus the Rangers on Monday at 8:05 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

TEX Key Player: Marcus Semien (.281 AVG, 18 HR, 72 RBI)

Marcus Semien (.281 AVG, 18 HR, 72 RBI) LAA Key Player: Shohei Ohtani (.305 AVG, 41 HR, 84 RBI)

TEX Moneyline LAA Moneyline Total -184 +155 8.5

The Kansas City Royals (38-81) play the Seattle Mariners (63-54)

The Mariners hope to get a road victory at Kauffman Stadium against the Royals on Monday at 8:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

KC Key Player: Bobby Witt Jr. (.272 AVG, 21 HR, 71 RBI)

Bobby Witt Jr. (.272 AVG, 21 HR, 71 RBI) SEA Key Player: Julio Rodríguez (.255 AVG, 19 HR, 67 RBI)

SEA Moneyline KC Moneyline Total -148 +126 8

The Colorado Rockies (45-73) play the Arizona Diamondbacks (59-59)

The Diamondbacks will hit the field at Coors Field versus the Rockies on Monday at 8:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

COL Key Player: Ryan McMahon (.250 AVG, 19 HR, 59 RBI)

Ryan McMahon (.250 AVG, 19 HR, 59 RBI) ARI Key Player: Corbin Carroll (.273 AVG, 21 HR, 59 RBI)

ARI Moneyline COL Moneyline Total -219 +179 11.5

The San Diego Padres (56-62) host the Baltimore Orioles (73-45)

The Orioles will take to the field at PETCO Park against the Padres on Monday at 9:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: SDPA

SDPA Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

SD Key Player: Juan Soto (.268 AVG, 24 HR, 75 RBI)

Juan Soto (.268 AVG, 24 HR, 75 RBI) BAL Key Player: Adley Rutschman (.270 AVG, 16 HR, 58 RBI)

SD Moneyline BAL Moneyline Total -143 +121 8.5

The San Francisco Giants (63-55) play the Tampa Bay Rays (71-49)

The Rays will hit the field at Oracle Park against the Giants on Monday at 9:45 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

SF Key Player: LaMonte Wade Jr (.263 AVG, 11 HR, 33 RBI)

LaMonte Wade Jr (.263 AVG, 11 HR, 33 RBI) TB Key Player: Wander Franco (.281 AVG, 17 HR, 59 RBI)

TB Moneyline SF Moneyline Total -136 +115 7.5

